Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Buxton

Police are appealing for help to locate a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Buxton.

Libby was last seen at the McDonald’s in Buxton at around 4.45pm on Thursday, October 15.

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers are concerned for her safety.

Libby is described as around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and with a southern accent.

She was last seen wearing black straight-leg jogging bottoms, a black cropped jacket and a grey turtleneck top.

Police believe Libby may have travelled to the Leek area. She is originally from the Barnstaple area of Devon.

Anyone who sees Libby or has information about her current whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 856-151026.