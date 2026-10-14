Two arrested after reported knife confrontation at Worthing railway station

Two men have been arrested following a reported knife confrontation involving three men at Worthing railway station.

British Transport Police were called to the station at around 6.30pm on Sunday, October 11, after reports of a disturbance on one of the platforms.

By the time officers arrived, those involved had left the station.

Searches were carried out in the surrounding area with assistance from Sussex Police, but the men were not located during the initial response.

Footage recorded from inside a train carriage reportedly showed three men involved in a confrontation on the platform, with knives being wielded.

Two men arrested

On Tuesday, October 13, two men aged 18 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

They were taken into police custody while enquiries continued.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured, and the circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain under investigation.

Worthing station was closed overnight following the incident before reopening on Monday morning.

British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant video footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 543 of October 11.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.