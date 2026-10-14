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DRIVER ARRESTED Woman, 33, dies and another driver critically injured in A381 crash near Totnes

Woman, 33, dies and another driver critically injured in A381 crash near Totnes

A 33-year-old woman has died and another driver remains in a critical condition following a three-vehicle crash on the A381 near Totnes.

Emergency services were called shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, October 13 to reports of a collision at Halwell involving a black Perodua Myvi, a blue Skoda Kamiq and a white Hyundai i30.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the driver of the Perodua, a local woman aged 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Their families have been informed.

Man arrested

The driver of the Hyundai, a local man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a preliminary drugs test.

He is currently receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while specialist officers carried out investigations at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting reference 50260275198.

 

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