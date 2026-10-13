Gravesend rapist jailed for more than 18 years after prolonged campaign of abuse

A Gravesend man who subjected a woman to a prolonged campaign of sexual abuse, stalking and controlling behaviour has been jailed for more than 18 years.

Tommy Eastwood, 26, of Dering Way, Gravesend, was convicted of multiple offences following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

The court heard that the victim reported in December 2024 that Eastwood had subjected her to an eight-year campaign of stalking and coercive and controlling behaviour.

An investigation was launched and Eastwood was arrested.

During the investigation, the victim disclosed numerous sexual assaults which she said had taken place over the same period.

Police said Eastwood repeatedly attended the victim’s home address in Gravesend, where he subjected her to further abuse.

Officers later rearrested Eastwood in April 2025.

He denied the allegations but was charged and, on 14 April 2026, was found guilty of:

Two counts of rape

Sexual assault

Stalking

Engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour

Eastwood was sentenced at court on Friday, 2 October, receiving 18 years and six months’ imprisonment.

Detective praises victim’s bravery

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Brown said Eastwood had repeatedly targeted the victim in her own home, causing significant distress and trauma over a prolonged period.

He said: “Eastwood repeatedly targeted his victim in her own home causing untold distress and trauma over a prolonged period.

“Her bravery and determination in coming forward and reporting this abuse is immeasurable.

“Through a thorough and intricate investigation, we were able to secure this significant custodial sentence, which I hope provides some closure for the victim and allows her to move forward with her life.”

Kent Police said the conviction followed a detailed investigation into the allegations and praised the victim for supporting the prosecution process.