Woman seriously injured after car hits two pedestrians in Newton Abbot

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians in Newton Abbot during the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were called to the Cattle Market car park on October 11 following reports of a collision involving a vehicle and two people.

Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She has since been discharged.

A man was also taken to hospital and was discharged a short time later.

Teenager arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and several driving offences.

He has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to obtain dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 50260272776.