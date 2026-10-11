A4074 closed after car and motorbike crash near Cane End

The A4074 Reading Road remains closed following a serious collision involving a car and a motorbike near Cane End.

Emergency services were called to the incident between Chazey Heath and Cane End, close to the junction with Mill Lane.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the road has been shut while officers deal with the collision.

Forensic investigation under way

Forensic collision investigators are working at the scene, with the A4074 remaining closed in both directions through the affected stretch.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said:

“The A4074, Reading Road, at Cane End is currently closed.

“This follows a road traffic collision.

“We would ask motorists to avoid the area at this time while we are on scene.

“We thank residents and road users for their patience and cooperation.”

No official details have yet been released about any injuries.