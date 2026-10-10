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TRIBUTES PAID Tributes paid to Countryfile farmer Frank Carr after death at age 35

Tributes paid to Countryfile farmer Frank Carr after death at age 35

Tributes have been paid to North Yorkshire farmer Frank Carr, who has died aged 35.

Mr Carr, a fourth-generation farmer from Lee Gate Farm in Malhamdale, was known for his work promoting British agriculture and speaking publicly about the pressures facing farmers.

He appeared on BBC’s Countryfile alongside presenter Adam Henson, discussing the realities of farming in the Yorkshire Dales.

Farming community pays tribute

Mr Carr worked with his family managing cattle and sheep across more than 2,000 acres of farmland.

Following news of his death, tributes were shared across the farming community.

Farmers Guardian editor Katie Jones described the news as “immeasurably sad” and said Mr Carr would be remembered as a talented young farmer who represented the best of the next generation.

He had become a recognised voice within the industry through his advocacy for farming and his efforts to highlight the challenges faced by rural communities.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

 

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