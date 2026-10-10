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DOUBLE STABBING Two teenagers critically injured in linked Dagenham stabbings

Two teenagers critically injured in linked Dagenham stabbings

Two teenagers are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after two linked stabbing incidents in Dagenham.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Terrace Walk, near Parsloes Park, at around 6.10pm on Friday, October 9, following reports of a stabbing. A 19-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital. Pasted text

He was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in hospital. Pasted text

Second teenager found minutes later

At around 6.12pm, police received a further report that a 17-year-old boy had been found with stab wounds in nearby Fanshawe Crescent.

He was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. Pasted text

Police said the two incidents are being treated as linked.

Air ambulance deployed

London Ambulance Service sent two ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer.

London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

Both patients were treated at the scene before being taken by road to a major trauma centre, with one transported as a priority. Pasted text

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5813/09OCT26, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Pasted text

 

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