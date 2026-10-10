Family pay tribute to Miya Deamer-Jones, 11, as funeral appeal is launched

The family of 11-year-old Miya Deamer-Jones have paid tribute to their “precious little girl” as friends rally to support her mother and three sisters following her death in Worcestershire.

Miya was reported missing from her home before being found near Elmley Castle Cricket Club following a search of the village.

West Mercia Police have said there is no evidence of third-party involvement and the death is not being treated as suspicious. The matter is being referred to HM Coroner.

Fundraiser launched for Miya’s funeral

A fundraising appeal has now been organised by Rebecca Lippitt, a childhood friend of Miya’s mother, Katie Jones.

The appeal aims to help the family meet funeral costs and provide a permanent memorial where they can remember Miya.

Rebecca wrote:

“Our hearts are completely broken for my dear friend Katie, who has suffered every parent’s worst nightmare.

“Her beautiful little girl, Miya Deamer-Jones, just 11 years old, has tragically been taken from her.”

She described Miya as the youngest of four sisters and said the family had already suffered the loss of Miya’s father three years ago.

Rebecca added:

“A mum should never have to make funeral arrangements for her child.

“She should never have to think about how she is going to find the money for a funeral or a gravestone while trying to come to terms with losing her little girl.”

‘You will never be forgotten’

The appeal is intended to ease some of the financial pressure on Miya’s mother while the family grieves.

Rebecca said:

“She was her precious youngest daughter, her baby girl, and no amount of money could ever begin to ease the pain of losing her.

“But your kindness could take away some of the financial pressure Katie is facing at the most devastating time of her life.”

She ended her tribute:

“Fly high, beautiful Miya. You were loved, you are loved, and you will never be forgotten.”

Miya’s family has asked for privacy and dignity as they come to terms with their loss.