Father and son jailed after man stabbed and deliberately hit by car in Folkestone

A father and son have been jailed after a man was stabbed in the chest and then deliberately struck by a car in Folkestone.
The attack happened on April 4, 2025, after Abdul Gunes travelled to an address near Cheriton High Street to confront a man with whom he had an ongoing dispute.
His son, Necdet Gunes, drove separately to the same location in a silver BMW.
Both men approached the property and knocked on the front door.
When the victim answered and stepped outside, Kent Police said he was verbally abused before Abdul Gunes stabbed him in the chest with a knife.
Victim pinned against wall by BMW
The two men then left the scene and got into the BMW.
When the injured victim followed them on foot, Necdet Gunes drove the car onto the pavement and pinned him against a wall.
The pair then drove away, leaving the man injured on the ground.
A passing delivery driver witnessed the incident, called the emergency services and provided police with the BMW’s registration number.
Pair arrested the same day
Within an hour, officers stopped the BMW in Marine Parade, Hythe, and arrested Necdet Gunes.
His father was not in the vehicle but was tracked down and arrested at his home address later the same day.
The victim was taken to a London hospital for treatment for the stab wound and other serious upper-body injuries.
He has since been discharged.
Guilty pleas at Canterbury Crown Court
Abdul Gunes, of The Leas, Folkestone, pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on January 26, 2026, to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Necdet Gunes, of Windmill Close, Hawkinge, Folkestone, pleaded guilty at the same hearing to attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
On Friday, October 9, Abdul Gunes, 74, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.
Necdet Gunes, 46, was jailed for three years.
Both men were also made subject to 10-year restraining orders.
‘Could have easily resulted in a fatality’
Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent David Higham said:
“This appalling incident stemmed from a disagreement between the Gunes family and the victim, who had been connected through a marriage that had ended acrimoniously.
“This could have easily resulted in a fatality and these two men are now paying for their violent actions with a prison sentence.”
He also thanked witnesses who quickly alerted police and the victim for assisting with the investigation and prosecution.