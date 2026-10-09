Police response to Gosport migrant arrival cost more than £200,000, commissioner says

The policing operation surrounding the arrival of nearly 150 migrants in Gosport on Sunday cost more than £200,000, Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said.
Donna Jones said the operation required significant resources, including 11 police support units brought in from six forces, as officers dealt with the arrival and a large protest in the area.
Around 149 people were brought ashore following the Channel incident, while hundreds of protesters later gathered in Gosport. Police made 12 arrests following the public order operation.
£200,000 figure covers policing response
The figure disclosed by the commissioner relates to the police operation.
It does not represent the full public-sector cost of the incident, with other agencies also involved, including maritime and rescue services and organisations responsible for transporting and processing those brought ashore.
Hampshire Police confirmed that officers worked alongside the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, RNLI and Border Security Command during the operation.
Any separate costs incurred by ambulance services, councils, port operators, transport providers or other agencies have not been included in the £200,000 figure.
Hundreds of officers deployed
Police were deployed to the Gosport area after reports of a small boat crossing in the English Channel and to manage the subsequent protest.
Public order powers were introduced as crowds gathered, with officers tasked with protecting emergency workers, maintaining public safety and allowing peaceful protest to take place.
The commissioner has previously warned that repeated Channel arrivals on the Hampshire coast are putting increasing pressure on local policing resources.
She said in September that Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Constabulary could not repeatedly divert hundreds of officers to manage migrant arrivals and associated demonstrations.
The latest £200,000-plus bill has renewed questions over who should meet the additional policing costs when small boats are brought into Hampshire waters.