Man seriously injured in Waltham Abbey hit-and-run as police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Waltham Abbey.

Emergency services were called to the area around Highbridge Street and Plantagenet Place following reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver is understood to have failed to stop at the scene.

Air ambulance called

An air ambulance attended and the injured man was taken to the Royal London Hospital for treatment.

His current condition has not yet been confirmed.

A large police cordon was put in place around Highbridge Street, with forensic officers carrying out examinations and placing evidence markers at the scene.

The area remained closed while officers conducted enquiries.

Police investigation under way

Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the collision and identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area, is urged to contact Essex Police.

Further information is expected as the investigation progresses.