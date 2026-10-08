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LIVESTREAM US military to livestream firing squad execution of Fort Hood mass killer Nidal Hasan

US military to livestream firing squad execution of Fort Hood mass killer Nidal Hasan

The US military is set to livestream the execution of Fort Hood mass killer Nidal Malik Hasan after the Pentagon approved his death by firing squad.

Hasan, a former US Army psychiatrist, was convicted of murdering 13 people and wounding more than 30 others during a mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009.

The US Army has scheduled his execution for December 3, 2026, at Fort Hood.

Pentagon officials have now confirmed that the execution is expected to be broadcast live to the public.

Execution by firing squad

President Donald Trump approved Hasan’s death sentence on October 2 following the completion of the military appeals process.

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle then directed that the execution be carried out by firing squad.

The Army says the execution is scheduled for 1pm Central Time on December 3.

If it goes ahead, it will be the first US military execution since 1961 and the first military execution by firing squad since 1945.

Thirteen people killed at Fort Hood

Hasan opened fire inside a medical processing centre at Fort Hood on November 5, 2009.

Thirteen people were killed and 32 others were injured.

A military jury convicted Hasan in 2013 of multiple counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder and sentenced him to death.

Hasan admitted during his court-martial that he was responsible for the shooting.

Execution could still face legal challenge

Although a date has now been set, Hasan could still attempt to delay the execution through the federal courts.

Legal experts have said he may pursue a habeas corpus petition challenging the sentence or the way the execution is being carried out.

The Pentagon is expected to release further details about how members of the public will be able to watch the livestream closer to the execution date.

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