Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years for rape and sexual assault.

A former Merseyside Police officer has been jailed for 11 years after being convicted of rape and other sexual offences against a woman known to him.

Ryan Theaker, 30, from Netherton, was a serving police constable when he committed the offences in 2023.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found him guilty in August of rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration.

The court heard the attack lasted around 80 minutes in a hotel room.

Victim describes former officer as ‘a monster’

During sentencing on Thursday, the woman gave an impact statement describing the lasting consequences of Theaker’s offending.

She told the court:

“People like him have no place in society.

“I still struggle to understand how he was able to go into work, arrest someone for a crime that was less or the same as what he had done to me and still be proud to wear that uniform.”

She described Theaker as “a monster” before adding:

“The monster never wins.”

The woman said she continued to suffer both physically and emotionally but was determined to rebuild her life.

“He wasn’t successful in fully breaking me,” she told the court.

Secret recording heard during trial

Jurors heard an audio recording secretly made by the woman on her mobile phone during the attack.

The recording formed part of the evidence against Theaker during his trial.

Judge Brian Cummings KC told Theaker that he had caused severe psychological harm to his victim and said he was, in large measure, responsible for her suicide attempt in 2024.

Theaker was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with an additional five-year extended licence period.

He must serve at least two-thirds of the custodial term before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board.

Former officer had been commended

The court heard that Theaker had since accepted responsibility for the sexual offences, although he said his memory of the incident was limited because he had been intoxicated.

His barrister, Jenny Tallentyre, told the court he had begun reflecting on his behaviour and felt shame and embarrassment.

Theaker had previously received a police commendation in 2020 and was nominated for a bravery award.

He resigned from Merseyside Police in August 2025 ahead of separate misconduct proceedings concerning videos shared in a WhatsApp group.

The misconduct allegations, which were unrelated to the sexual offences, were later found proven as gross misconduct.

The force concluded he would have been dismissed had he remained a serving officer.

‘No place within policing’

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Jaundrill said:

“The behaviour for which Theaker has been convicted and sentenced has no place in society, and certainly not within policing.”

She added that Theaker’s crimes did not represent the wider force and said his former colleagues had been shocked and disgusted by his offending.

“Clearly we now know this man was not fit to be a police officer, and it is right that he is no longer part of the force,” she said.