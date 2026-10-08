Six fire engines tackle residential building blaze in Brighton

Six fire engines were called to a residential building fire in Brighton on Thursday evening.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to York Place at 6.52pm on October 8 following reports of a fire at a residential property.

Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus and a main jet.

Everyone evacuated safely

The fire service confirmed the blaze had been extinguished by around 7.45pm.

All occupants were evacuated from the building and accounted for.

There have been no reports of injuries.

A significant emergency response remained at the scene following the fire, with six appliances in attendance.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.