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Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has condemned what she described as “disgraceful” abuse directed at RNLI volunteers during the operation on Sunday, October 4.
The alleged threats were transmitted over VHF radio channels used for maritime communications as rescue crews dealt with the Channel crossing.
Ms Jones said volunteers who put themselves at risk to save lives should not be subjected to threats while carrying out their duties.

“The level of abuse directed towards RNLI volunteers is a disgrace and completely unacceptable,” she said.

“They bravely put their lives at risk to keep others safe on the water and should not be threatened and vilified while doing so.”

Police investigate suspicious broadcasts
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it received a report shortly after 7.45pm on October 4 concerning four suspicious VHF radio messages.
Police said the broadcasts were made between 10pm on October 4 and 6pm on October 5, with enquiries continuing.
HM Coastguard has also confirmed that the alleged malicious radio activity was reported to communications regulator Ofcom.
The RNLI said it was working with police and described threats against its volunteers as unacceptable.
Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service also condemned alleged threats of physical harm against rescue personnel.
Ms Jones said she hoped those responsible would be identified and face action.
149 migrants brought ashore
The alleged radio abuse followed a major Channel rescue operation in which 149 migrants were brought ashore in the Gosport area after crossing from France.
The group was transported aboard two RNLI boats and later taken to Kent for processing, according to the Home Office.
The operation prompted a protest in Gosport, with police deployed to manage public-order issues and ensure partner agencies could work safely. Hampshire Constabulary subsequently said 12 people had been arrested following disorder on October 4.
One person has since been charged as the wider public-order investigation continues.
There is no suggestion that the alleged VHF broadcasts were made by anyone involved in the protests, and police have not publicly identified those responsible.
RNLI volunteers face threats while carrying out rescues
The allegations have renewed concerns about the safety of rescue workers operating during increasingly contentious Channel crossings.
The RNLI has previously faced abuse connected to migrant rescue operations in the region. Portsmouth Lifeboat Station was temporarily closed in September after staff were subjected to threats and abuse, before reopening on October 5 to provide lifesaving cover.
The latest investigation remains ongoing, and no one has been publicly identified or charged in connection with the alleged VHF threats.
Police and the maritime authorities are continuing to examine the broadcasts, with Ofcom also notified of the incident.

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