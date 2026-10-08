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SHOOTOUT Police response under way in Swanley after reports of suspected shooting

Police response under way in Swanley after reports of suspected shooting

A major police response is underway in Swanley following reports of a suspected shooting.

Residents have reported a significant emergency services presence around Elm Drive and Walnut Way on Thursday evening.

A local community page said people in the area had been advised to remain indoors and away from the scene while police dealt with the incident.

The same unconfirmed report claimed that two shots had been fired at a person.

Police presence in residential area

Emergency services are understood to be at the scene, with residents being urged to avoid the immediate area.

At this stage, Kent Police has not publicly confirmed that a shooting has taken place, whether anyone has been injured or whether any arrests have been made.

UKNIP has approached Kent Police for further information.

This is a developing incident and further details will be published when confirmed.

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