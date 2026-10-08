Marine engineer dies after returning to hospital following surgery

A 59-year-old marine engineer from Salisbury died after being readmitted to hospital suffering abdominal pain following surgery, an inquest has heard.

Nouman Ahmad Siddiqui had been discharged from hospital after undergoing an operation but later developed abdominal pain.

He returned to Salisbury District Hospital, where further investigations were carried out.

Transferred for specialist treatment

A scan led doctors to transfer Mr Siddiqui to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital for specialist treatment.

His condition subsequently deteriorated.

An inquest in Salisbury heard that Mr Siddiqui died at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital on September 14.

Further details surrounding the medical cause of his death and the coroner’s conclusions were not included in the information available.