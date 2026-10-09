Former HMP Long Lartin officer exchanged thousands of Snapchat messages with prisoner

A former prison officer at HMP Long Lartin exchanged more than 5,000 Snapchat messages with an inmate before their secret communications were uncovered.

Jade Morris communicated extensively with prisoner Jerome Nunes while working at the Worcestershire high-security prison.

The contact came to light after Nunes threw a prohibited mobile phone from the window of his cell.

Police later examined the device and discovered thousands of messages exchanged between the pair.

More than 5,000 messages uncovered

Investigators found more than 5,000 Snapchat messages linked to Morris and Nunes.

Morris later admitted communicating with a serving prisoner.

Both Morris and Nunes have pleaded guilty to offences arising from the investigation and were due to be sentenced.

HMP Long Lartin, near Evesham, holds a number of high-risk male prisoners.