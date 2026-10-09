Police release images after racially aggravated assault leaves man unconscious in Bournemouth

Police have released images of three people they want to identify after a man was found unconscious following a suspected racially aggravated assault in Bournemouth.

Officers were on patrol at around 10.40pm on Friday, October 2, when a member of the public alerted them to a man lying unconscious in Westover Road.

Dorset Police said it was reported that the victim had been subjected to racial abuse before being assaulted by a group of people.

Victim suffered facial and neck injuries

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a black eye as well as injuries to his face and neck.

Police have now issued images of three people they want to speak to as part of the investigation.