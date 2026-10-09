Police release images after racially aggravated assault leaves man unconscious in Bournemouth

Police have released images of three people they want to identify after a man was found unconscious following a suspected racially aggravated assault in Bournemouth.
Officers were on patrol at around 10.40pm on Friday, October 2, when a member of the public alerted them to a man lying unconscious in Westover Road.
Dorset Police said it was reported that the victim had been subjected to racial abuse before being assaulted by a group of people.
Victim suffered facial and neck injuries
The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a black eye as well as injuries to his face and neck.
Police have now issued images of three people they want to speak to as part of the investigation.
Police Constable Oliver Owen, of Bournemouth police, said:
“As part of my investigation, I am issuing images of three people I would like to identify.
“If you recognise any of the people pictured, please get in touch.
“Also, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and has information that may assist our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55260154864.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.