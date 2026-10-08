Emergency services called to Portslade Station after reports of a stabbing

Emergency services were called to the area around Portslade Station on Thursday evening following reports that a person may have been stabbed.
Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service crews attended at around 7.20pm on October 8.
Initial reports suggested that a bladed article may have been involved.
Circumstances remain unclear
At this stage, Sussex Police has not publicly confirmed whether a stabbing took place, whether anyone was injured or whether any arrests have been made.
The force’s latest public news updates do not currently include a statement about the incident.
Sussex Police has been approached for further information.
The circumstances remain unclear, and enquiries are ongoing.
Further details will be published when confirmed.