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KNIFE ATTACK Emergency services called to Portslade Station after reports of a stabbing

Emergency services called to Portslade Station after reports of a stabbing

Emergency services were called to the area around Portslade Station on Thursday evening following reports that a person may have been stabbed.

Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service crews attended at around 7.20pm on October 8.

Initial reports suggested that a bladed article may have been involved.

Circumstances remain unclear

At this stage, Sussex Police has not publicly confirmed whether a stabbing took place, whether anyone was injured or whether any arrests have been made.

The force’s latest public news updates do not currently include a statement about the incident.

Sussex Police has been approached for further information.

The circumstances remain unclear, and enquiries are ongoing.

Further details will be published when confirmed.

 

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