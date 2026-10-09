Serious motorbike crash closes A245 Byfleet Road in Weybridge

A serious collision involving a motorbike has closed the A245 Byfleet Road in Weybridge.

Police were called at around 7.15am on Thursday, October 8, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

The collision happened on the A245 Byfleet Road.

Road closed in both directions

Police have closed the road in both directions between the roundabout connecting Byfleet Road with Parvis Road and Brooklands Road, and the Seven Hills Road junction.

Officers remain at the scene, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Local residents reported that pedestrians were also being prevented from passing through the closure while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The condition of the motorcyclist has not yet been officially confirmed.

Unverified social media reports have suggested the collision may have been fatal, but this has not been confirmed by Surrey Police.

Further updates will be published when confirmed by emergency services.