Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BIKER DOWN Serious motorbike crash closes A245 Byfleet Road in Weybridge

Serious motorbike crash closes A245 Byfleet Road in Weybridge

A serious collision involving a motorbike has closed the A245 Byfleet Road in Weybridge.

Police were called at around 7.15am on Thursday, October 8, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

The collision happened on the A245 Byfleet Road.

Road closed in both directions

Police have closed the road in both directions between the roundabout connecting Byfleet Road with Parvis Road and Brooklands Road, and the Seven Hills Road junction.

Officers remain at the scene, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Local residents reported that pedestrians were also being prevented from passing through the closure while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The condition of the motorcyclist has not yet been officially confirmed.

Unverified social media reports have suggested the collision may have been fatal, but this has not been confirmed by Surrey Police.

Further updates will be published when confirmed by emergency services.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :FirePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Emergency services called to Portslade Station after reports of a stabbing

KNIFE ATTACK Emergency services called to Portslade Station after reports of a stabbing

National News
Six fire engines tackle residential building blaze in Brighton

FLAT BLAZE Six fire engines tackle residential building blaze in Brighton

National News
Mannings Heath man jailed for more than five years over child abuse images and SHPO breaches

JAIL TERM Mannings Heath man jailed for more than five years over child abuse images and SHPO breaches

Court News, National News
Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

National News
Former Swindon Advertiser reporter given community order for assault on child

WALK OUT Former Swindon Advertiser reporter given community order for assault on child

Court News, UK News
Record-breaking El Niño strengthens ahead of December peak

COLD SPELL Record-breaking El Niño strengthens ahead of December peak

UK News, Weather
Doctor charged after seven-year-old boy dies following Orlando pool drowning

SWIMMING DEATH Doctor charged after seven-year-old boy dies following Orlando pool drowning

US News
US military to livestream firing squad execution of Fort Hood mass killer Nidal Hasan

LIVESTREAM US military to livestream firing squad execution of Fort Hood mass killer Nidal Hasan

UK News
Marine engineer dies after returning to hospital following surgery

HOSPITIAL INQUEST Marine engineer dies after returning to hospital following surgery

UK News
Police response under way in Swanley after reports of suspected shooting

SHOOTOUT Police response under way in Swanley after reports of suspected shooting

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Driver jailed after farmer killed in A697 crash near Whittingham

DANGEROUS DRIVING Driver jailed after farmer killed in A697 crash near Whittingham

Court News, UK News
Man seriously injured in Waltham Abbey hit-and-run as police launch investigation

HIT AND RUN PROBE Man seriously injured in Waltham Abbey hit-and-run as police launch investigation

UK News
Primary school launches investigation after young boy leaves grounds in Welling

CHASED BY CAR Primary school launches investigation after young boy leaves grounds in Welling

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man found dead on bus in Portree as police investigate unexplained death

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Man found dead on bus in Portree as police investigate unexplained death

Court News, UK News
Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years for rape and sexual assault.

COP JAILED Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years for rape and sexual assault.

Court News, Crime, UK News
Former HMP Long Lartin officer exchanged thousands of Snapchat messages with prisoner

SNAPCHAT Former HMP Long Lartin officer exchanged thousands of Snapchat messages with prisoner

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Casino Wagering Requirements: How to Read the Terms Behind an Offer

Casino Wagering Requirements: How to Read the Terms Behind an Offer

UK News
Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

FATAL SHOOTING ARRESTS Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

Crime, UK News
Prime Minister backs £48m dementia research drive to speed up new treatments

PM BACKING Prime Minister backs £48m dementia research drive to speed up new treatments

UK News
Watch Live