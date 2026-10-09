Man found dead on bus in Portree as police investigate unexplained death

A 37-year-old man has been found dead on a bus in Portree on the Isle of Skye.

Graham Soave, from Forfar in Angus, was discovered unresponsive on a Scottish Citylink service on Monday evening.

Emergency services attended after police received a report at around 8.50pm, but Mr Soave was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said his death is being treated as unexplained, although there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Family informed

Mr Soave’s family has been informed and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death remain ongoing.

In a statement, his family described him as:

“A much-loved dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson who will be so very missed.”

Scottish Citylink said it was deeply saddened by the incident and extended its condolences to his family and loved ones.

The company said it was continuing to assist Police Scotland with its enquiries.

Previous convictions

Mr Soave had previously appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court after being convicted of a number of offences.

Last year, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in her home and assaulting a bus driver.

During that incident, the court heard he forced his way into the woman’s property and falsely claimed to be former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland footballer Graeme Souness.

He had also previously been jailed for other offences, including racially abusing two men while on bail and, in 2017, breaking into a woman’s home and stealing property.

Police enquiries into his death continue.