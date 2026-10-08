Driver jailed after farmer killed in A697 crash near Whittingham

A driver has been jailed for more than three years after causing the death of a farmer in a crash on the A697 in Northumberland.

Ami Dronsfield, 36, admitted causing the death of 58-year-old Michael Armstrong by dangerous driving.

The court heard Dronsfield was driving a Volkswagen Golf near Whittingham when she crashed into the rear of Mr Armstrong’s quad bike.

Snapchat accessed before collision

Evidence presented to the court showed Dronsfield had accessed Snapchat on her mobile phone for around seven seconds immediately before the collision.

Mr Armstrong suffered catastrophic injuries in the crash.

He remained on life support for 11 days before he died.

His family described the loss of the much-loved husband and father as devastating.

Driver jailed and banned from roads

Dronsfield was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

She was also disqualified from driving for six years and seven months.

The conviction followed her guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving.