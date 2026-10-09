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KNIFE ATTACK Gillingham man jailed for eight years after stabbing teenager in lung and heart

Gillingham man jailed for eight years after stabbing teenager in lung and heart

 

A 23-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after repeatedly stabbing a teenager during an argument at a house in Gillingham, leaving him with life-threatening injuries to his lung and heart.

Jaime Goodege, of Fourth Avenue, Gillingham, attacked the 18-year-old victim with a kitchen knife following a confrontation at his home on 25 January 2025.

The teenager suffered three puncture wounds to his lung and a laceration to his heart during the violent assault.

Goodege fled the property following the stabbing but was arrested by Kent Police officers approximately 30 minutes later, around a mile from the scene.

He was subsequently charged with wounding with intent and convicted by a jury.

Argument escalated into knife attack

The attack took place at around 2.30pm when an argument broke out between Goodege and the victim inside the property.

As the confrontation escalated, Goodege went into the kitchen, armed himself with a knife and lunged at the teenager.

He stabbed the victim multiple times, inflicting serious injuries that could have proved fatal.

Emergency services attended the address, where responding police officers provided life-saving first aid before the injured teenager received further medical treatment.

Meanwhile, officers began searching for Goodege, who had fled the scene.

He was located approximately one mile away and arrested within half an hour of the attack.

Eight-year prison sentence at Maidstone Crown Court

Goodege appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 9 October 2026, where he was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of wounding with intent.

The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Detective says victim was lucky to survive

Detective Constable George Holness, the investigating officer, said the severity of the attack could easily have resulted in the teenager’s death.

“Goodege responded to a verbal argument in such a frenzied and erratic way, the victim was incredibly lucky to survive such life-threatening injuries.

“Officers responded quickly on the day, providing life-saving first aid at the scene and locating Goodege to ensure he was no longer a danger to the wider public.

“The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of his offending and demonstrates Kent Police’s commitment to targeting those involved in high-harm offending.”

The eight-year sentence brings the criminal proceedings to a conclusion, with the indefinite restraining order remaining in place to protect the victim.

Editorial note: The supplied release spells the offender’s first name as Jaime in the main text but Jamie in the custody-image note. I’ve retained Jaime Goodege throughout the article. Confirm the correct spelling against the custody record before publication.

The article is based on the Kent Police statement supplied. I couldn’t independently locate this specific sentencing release online.

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