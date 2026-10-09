Police renew appeal one year after man found dead on Southampton Common

Detectives investigating the death of a man found on Southampton Common a year ago are trying to trace a dog walker who they believe may hold important information.
Ernest Konrad Deputat, 45, was found by a member of the public on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in woodland north of Ornamental Lake.
Evidence of a fire was also discovered at the scene and police subsequently launched a murder investigation.
Mr Deputat, a Polish national who lived off-grid, was known to Southampton’s homeless community.
Two men remain on police bail
Two men, aged 30 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder during the investigation.
Both were later released on conditional police bail.
Police said the 30-year-old remains on bail until November 16, while the 34-year-old is bailed until November 17.
Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Mr Deputat’s death remain ongoing.
Police want to trace woman seen walking dog
Detectives are particularly keen to identify a woman captured on CCTV walking her dog on Southampton Common on the morning of Saturday, September 6.
Officers believe she may have seen something relevant to the investigation and are urging her, or anyone who recognises her, to come forward.
Police also want to hear from anyone who remembers seeing Mr Deputat involved in a verbal or physical dispute with another man, possibly linked to an ongoing disagreement.
‘Information could prove pivotal’
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly said:
“First and foremost, our thoughts remain firmly with Ernest’s family, who continue to be supported by specialist officers.
“Our focus remains on achieving justice for them and ensuring they have the answers they deserve.”
He added:
“No matter how small you feel the information may be, it could prove pivotal to our investigation.”
A previous Crimestoppers reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible has now expired.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 44250456238.