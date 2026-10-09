Two arrested after man shot at property in Swanley

Two men have been arrested after a man in his 20s was shot at a property in Swanley.
Kent Police was called at around 8.50pm on Thursday, October 8, following reports of a serious assault in Acacia Walk.
Officers attended alongside paramedics.
Man taken to London hospital
Police said a man in his 20s suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Two men in custody
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
Kent Police said enquiries into the circumstances are continuing.