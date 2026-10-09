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MARKET BLAZE Faulty fridge believed to have caused Kingston Market fire

Faulty fridge believed to have caused Kingston Market fire

A major fire which tore through Kingston Market in south London is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a fridge.

The blaze broke out in Kingston-upon-Thames town centre at around 4.30am on Tuesday, destroying a number of stalls in the historic market square.

Eight people were evacuated from nearby properties as firefighters tackled the flames.

Fire treated as accidental

London Fire Brigade said the fire is believed to have started accidentally and that a faulty fridge is the suspected cause.

The brigade said the appliance still requires further verification by an electrical testing company.

The exact location of the fridge before the fire has not been disclosed.

The Metropolitan Police also carried out enquiries and found no suspicious circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Traders hit by extensive damage

A number of market stalls were completely destroyed, while nearby businesses were also affected.

Shops including Lush, Greggs, Hotter and a bureau de change were among those impacted by the fire.

Some businesses and stalls which escaped serious damage have already resumed trading.

Kingston Council said work is under way to make damaged buildings safe before a wider clean-up begins.

Council working to support businesses

The council is working with market operator Between the Bridges to consider ways of supporting traders affected by the fire.

Council leader Andreas Kirsch said:

“We’re working as hard as we can to get the site safe and secure, and to support traders to get back to work as soon as possible.

“Our priority now is to continue to support those affected and help ensure our much-loved market recovers as soon as possible.”

The fire caused extensive damage to parts of the market, which has operated in Kingston for centuries.

Further electrical testing is expected to confirm whether the suspected faulty fridge was responsible for starting the blaze.

 

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