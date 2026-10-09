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READING FESTIVAL Police release e-fit after girl sexually assaulted during Reading Festival set

Police release e-fit after girl sexually assaulted during Reading Festival set

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify after a girl was reportedly sexually assaulted during a performance at Reading Festival.

Thames Valley Police said the incident is alleged to have happened on Saturday 29 August during rapper Gunna’s set at The Gallery Stage.

According to officers, the girl was inappropriately touched by a man during the performance.

Detectives investigating the incident have now issued an e-fit in the hope that someone may recognise the man or have information that could assist enquiries.

The man is described as being of South Asian appearance, with dark skin, aged in his late 20s to early 30s. He is believed to have short dark hair and was reportedly wearing a beige jacket with similarly coloured trousers.

Detective Constable Kate Hawkins said: “I am releasing this e-fit image and would ask anybody who believes that they recognise the man depicted, or who believes they witnessed this incident, to please get in contact with us.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43260451414.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who attended Gunna’s performance at Reading Festival on 29 August and may have witnessed the incident, or who recognises the man shown in the e-fit, is urged to contact Thames Valley Police.

 

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