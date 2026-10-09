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LIFE CHANGING M62 eastbound closed after multi-vehicle crash leaves nine injured

M62 eastbound closed after multi-vehicle crash leaves nine injured

The M62 eastbound has been closed in West Yorkshire after a multi-vehicle collision left nine people injured.

Emergency services were called shortly before 5.20am to the motorway between J22 at Rishworth Moor and J24 at Ainley Top.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that nine people had been injured in the collision.

Long delays building

The eastbound carriageway remains closed while emergency crews deal with the incident and recovery work takes place.

Significant delays are building in the area, and motorists are being advised to avoid the route where possible.

The severity of the injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Further information is expected from emergency services as the incident develops.

 

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