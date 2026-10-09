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WARRANTS VOID High Court quashes search warrants in Thames Valley Police misconduct investigation

High Court quashes search warrants in Thames Valley Police misconduct investigation

The High Court has quashed search warrants used to search properties in Norfolk and Berkshire as part of an ongoing Thames Valley Police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

The warrants were granted on February 18, 2026, and related to an investigation involving a man in his 60s from Norfolk.

The High Court formally quashed the warrants on July 22 after it was accepted that the wrong legal provision had been used as the basis for authorising the searches.

Police say ruling does not undermine investigation

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said:

“On 22 July, the High Court quashed search warrants granted on 18 February 2026 for two properties in Norfolk and Berkshire that were searched as part of Thames Valley Police’s ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office by a man in his 60s from Norfolk.”

The force said the agreement leading to the warrants being quashed concerned the legal basis used to authorise them and was not a judgment on the wider investigation.

Police added that they had provided the court with the necessary information and paperwork when seeking the warrants.

Legal proceedings over seized material

Separate legal proceedings are now under way to determine whether material seized during the searches can lawfully be retained and used as part of the investigation.

The seized material will remain in police custody while those proceedings continue.

Thames Valley Police said:

“Legal proceedings are currently ongoing to decide how material seized during the searches will be managed and whether we can lawfully retain it in support of our ongoing investigation.”

The force said its investigation into alleged misconduct in public office remains ongoing and that officers continue to pursue reasonable lines of enquiry.

No further comment is being provided while the legal proceedings remain active.

 

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