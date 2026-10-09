Countryfile farmer Frank Carr dies aged 35 as tributes paid across farming community

Tributes have been paid to North Yorkshire farmer Frank Carr, who has died aged 35.

Mr Carr was a fourth-generation farmer at Lee Gate Farm in Malhamdale and was known to viewers after appearing on BBC Countryfile, where he featured alongside presenter Adam Henson during lambing season.

He farmed more than 2,000 acres of owned and rented land in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and worked with his family running a substantial beef and sheep enterprise.

Farmers Guardian confirmed his death and described him as a much-loved figure within the farming community.

Fourth-generation Yorkshire Dales farmer

Mr Carr’s family farm included around 250 breeding cattle and approximately 1,300 breeding ewes, alongside store and finished cattle.

He had spoken publicly about his pride in the heritage of the farm and his determination to help secure its future for another generation.

As well as appearing on Countryfile, Mr Carr worked with Farmers Guardian on its Next Generation Hill Farmers series and supported the publication’s #Farm24 campaign.

Farmers Guardian editor Katie Jones said he would be remembered as a talented young farmer who was committed to his family, livestock, land and the future of British farming.

Tributes paid following death

News of Mr Carr’s death prompted tributes from across the agricultural community and from people who had followed his television and farming work.

Farmers Guardian described him as a “true friend” of the publication and said his death at just 35 was “immeasurably sad”.

Messages of sympathy have also been shared for his family and friends.

The circumstances surrounding Mr Carr’s death have not been publicly disclosed.