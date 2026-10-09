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CREW DEATH P&O Cruises crewman died after entering lift shaft aboard Arvia, MAIB finds

P&O Cruises crewman died after entering lift shaft aboard Arvia, MAIB finds

A crew member on board the P&O Cruises ship Arvia was fatally injured while inspecting a passenger lift after control of the lift had not been established, a Marine Accident Investigation Branch report has found.

The 35-year-old crew member died at around 5.52am on October 26, 2025, while Arvia was sailing from Southampton to Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The Bermuda-registered passenger vessel was on passage to the Canary Islands when the accident happened.

MAIB identifies safety failings

The MAIB investigation found that communication and planning for the inspection were ineffective.

Investigators also found that control of the lift had not been established before the crew member entered the lift shaft.

The report said self-resetting door interlocks were relied upon as a safety barrier against movement of the lift.

It also found that permit-to-work arrangements did not identify that the task had moved beyond the authorised scope of work.

The MAIB further concluded that lift maintenance training and competence assurance were inconsistent.

Recommendation issued to Carnival UK

Carnival UK Ltd has been recommended to review the use of self-resetting lift door interlocks as a safety barrier intended to prevent lifts being activated during maintenance or inspection.

The MAIB report, published on October 8, sets out the circumstances of the fatal accident, the safety issues identified and the action taken following the crew member’s death.

 

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