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DRIVER CHARGED Man charged after crash in Banbury kills 18-year-old Esme Heaton-Biggs

Man charged after crash in Banbury kills 18-year-old Esme Heaton-Biggs

A man has been charged with several driving offences following a crash in Banbury in which 18-year-old Esme Elizabeth Heaton-Biggs died.

Thames Valley Police said Brian McLaren, 36, of Vincent Way, Banbury, was charged on Monday, October 5, following an investigation into the collision on Bloxham Road on Saturday, October 3.

He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, driving while disqualified and driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit.

Court appearance

McLaren appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on November 6.

A 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who were also arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Court proceedings are active.

Family tribute to Esme

Esme’s family described her as a “funny, kind, stubborn, witty and beautiful human being” who was deeply loved by her family and friends.

They said her brother would miss “his little sister, the pink version of himself” and the person who was always encouraging him to do more.

Her friends described Esme as “their spark” and “the glue that held the social group together”.

Her family said:

“The tragic loss of Esme leaves a profoundly large hole in the hearts of so many for so many different reasons, and she has been tragically taken from all of us far too soon.”

They said Esme had barely begun her adult life and had been enjoying holidays and nights out with friends while making plans to live “the fullest and most fulfilling life possible”.

The family also thanked residents in Easington and Banbury, emergency services, police, staff at the John Radcliffe Hospital and everyone who helped Esme, saying it brought them comfort to know she had been cared for by so many people.

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