Enfield man jailed for raping girl he groomed on TikTok

An Enfield man who groomed a young girl online before raping and sexually assaulting her in a park has been jailed for more than 13 years.
Joshua Gray, 23, of Ellanby Crescent, Edmonton, travelled from London to a village near Bedford after communicating with the child on TikTok and Discord.
Bedfordshire Police said Gray sent the vulnerable girl numerous sexually explicit messages over a four-day period before persuading her to meet him late at night in a local park.
He then raped and sexually assaulted her.
Arrest followed missing person investigation
Gray was arrested after the girl’s disappearance prompted a missing person investigation.
He later pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including rape, sexual assault, sexual communication with a child and intentional strangulation.
At Luton Crown Court on October 2, Gray was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison.
He was also made subject to a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.
‘Deliberately targeted a vulnerable young girl’
Detective Constable Lauren Byrne, of Bedfordshire Police, said:
“Gray deliberately targeted a vulnerable young girl online and manipulated her into meeting him before abusing her in the worst possible way.
“I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in supporting this investigation.
“I hope this sentence demonstrates that we will do everything possible to bring offenders who exploit and abuse children to justice.”
She added that victims should not feel it is too late to report sexual offences and said coming forward can help police protect others as well as investigate the abuse reported.