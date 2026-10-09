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BAILED OUT Two men released on bail after security breach at RAF Molesworth sparks counter-terrorism investigation

Two men released on bail after security breach at RAF Molesworth sparks counter-terrorism investigation

 

Two Latvian nationals arrested inside the perimeter of a military intelligence base in Cambridgeshire have been released on bail as counter-terrorism detectives continue investigating a suspected national security offence.

The men, aged 32 and 36, were detained in the early hours of Thursday, 8 October, after security officers discovered a breach in the perimeter fence at RAF Molesworth, a military installation used by US and NATO intelligence operations.

Both men, who are resident in the UK, were taken to a Cambridgeshire police station before being released on bail under strict conditions.

Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation, with detectives examining why the men were inside the restricted military facility and whether their presence was connected to criminal activity.

Abandoned vehicle led police to security breach

The incident began at approximately 10pm on Wednesday, 7 October, when Ministry of Defence Police officers conducting routine security patrols discovered an abandoned vehicle near the perimeter of RAF Molesworth.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to assist, and further searches of the surrounding area uncovered a small breach in the base’s perimeter fence.

At approximately 2am on Thursday, officers located two men inside the military installation and arrested them.

The pair were initially detained on suspicion of trespass and criminal damage before being further arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 4 of the National Security Act 2023.

The legislation concerns entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom.

Police have not established a motive, and neither man has been charged.

Counter-terrorism detectives search Peterborough properties

As part of the investigation, specialist officers have searched two addresses in the Peterborough area.

The abandoned vehicle discovered near the RAF base has also been recovered for examination.

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing are working alongside Ministry of Defence Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary to establish the circumstances surrounding the security breach.

RAF Molesworth is a strategically important military installation supporting American and NATO intelligence operations, making the circumstances of the incident a matter of national security interest.

Police say there is no evidence linking incident to RAF Fairford

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns surrounding British military installations following a separate investigation involving RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire last week.

However, senior counter-terrorism officers have stressed that there is currently no evidence connecting the two incidents.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“We’re very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but there is nothing from our investigation so far to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week.”

She confirmed that identifying a possible motive remains a central part of the investigation, including whether the men’s presence at the base was connected to criminal activity.

Investigators have not publicly identified either suspect or disclosed further details about the conditions attached to their bail.

Public urged to report suspicious activity

Commander Flanagan urged members of the public to remain vigilant while the investigation continues.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity around military installations or elsewhere is encouraged to report their concerns.

Information can be provided confidentially to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or online at www.gov.uk/ACT.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

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