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FOOLISH Dangerous driver jailed after Dover mum killed in 111mph crash

Dangerous driver jailed after Dover mum killed in 111mph crash

A speeding driver has been jailed for seven years after causing the death of a mother and seriously injuring her young son in a crash near Dover.

Andrew Harris, of Waldershare Road, Ashley, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the collision on the A256 Whitfield Bypass.

Kent Police was called shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Family car struck while turning

A Ford Ranger pick-up truck, driven by the victim’s husband and carrying their three children, had been travelling south towards Dover.

The vehicle was turning right at Whitfield onto Sandwich Road when it was struck by Harris’ black BMW 1 Series.

Emergency services attended after witnesses raised the alarm.

The 43-year-old woman, who had been travelling as a rear passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son, who was 11 at the time, was also ejected and suffered multiple injuries requiring hospital treatment.

BMW travelling at more than 111mph

Harris, then aged 34, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

He was later discharged and interviewed under caution.

Kent Police said forensic data analysis established that Harris had been driving at excessive speed and was travelling at more than 111mph at the point of impact.

Drink and drugs were not found to have contributed to the collision.

Seven-year prison sentence

Harris pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On Friday, October 2, 2026, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable David Clarkson said:

“The investigation team in this complex case showed great persistence, carefully examining forensic and digital evidence to establish the circumstances of the collision and ultimately prove the dangerous speeds at which Harris had been driving.”

He added:

“Nothing can undo the devastating consequences or the loss suffered by the family, whose lives have been forever changed as a result of Harris’ reckless actions that day, but I hope the conclusion of this case provides some measure of justice and demonstrates our determination to hold dangerous drivers to account.”

 

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