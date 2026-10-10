West Yorkshire Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting woman in Bradford

A serving West Yorkshire Police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Bradford.

PC Jack Blagbrough, 32, who serves in the Kirklees district, was found guilty by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

The offence happened at an address in the Bradford area on August 23, 2024, while Blagbrough was off duty.

Officer suspended following arrest

Blagbrough was arrested after the woman reported the offence and was subsequently suspended from duty.

He was charged in July 2025.

Following his conviction, he is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on December 15.

Gross misconduct proceedings to begin

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said:

“The public rightly expects police officers who protect them to operate to the highest standards, and we will absolutely not tolerate one of our officers acting in the manner that PC Blagbrough did.”

She confirmed that gross misconduct proceedings will now begin following his conviction.

Blagbrough remains a serving officer but is suspended from duty pending further proceedings.