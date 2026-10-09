Met imposes protest conditions ahead of Palestine Coalition march through central London

The Metropolitan Police has imposed conditions on a pro-Palestinian march through central London this weekend, with up to 10,000 people expected to attend. The Palestine Coalition procession will form up on Victoria Embankment from midday on Saturday, October 10, before travelling across Westminster Bridge and along York Road, Waterloo Bridge and the Strand to Whitehall. A rally in Whitehall must finish by 6.30pm. Police expect up to 10,000 people The Met said it anticipates between 7,000 and 10,000 people taking part in events during the day.

A counter-protest organised by Stop The Hate is also expected, with police continuing discussions with representatives ahead of Saturday. Conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act in an effort to minimise serious disruption and protect public safety. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Carl Galvin said the Met was seeking to balance the lawful right to protest with the impact on people living, working and visiting central London.

Face-covering powers authorised Police have also authorised powers under Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. The power allows officers to require someone to remove a face covering where they reasonably believe it is being worn wholly or mainly to conceal that person’s identity. Mr Galvin said officers could arrest people who refuse to remove masks when required to do so. He said officers would still assess individual circumstances and use professional judgement when deciding whether enforcement action was necessary. Prescribed route for march Participants gathering ahead of the procession must remain within a designated area on the Embankment until the march begins. Those taking part must then follow the prescribed route along: Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge, York Road, Waterloo Bridge, the Strand and Whitehall. Marchers must also stay out of a designated emergency access lane on Westminster Bridge and Westminster Bridge Road. Once in Whitehall, protesters must remain within a specified assembly area. Speeches and music must finish by 5.30pm, with the entire assembly required to end by 6.30pm. ‘Zero-tolerance approach to hate crime’ The Met said there have been 35 large demonstrations organised by groups making up the Palestine Coalition since October 2023. Police said the majority of people attending previous protests had done so peacefully and lawfully, but a minority had been arrested for offences including racially or religiously aggravated public order offences, stirring up racial hatred and supporting terrorist organisations. Mr Galvin said: “We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and other offending.” A significant policing operation will be in place across central London throughout Saturday.

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