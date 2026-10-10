Off-duty firefighters honoured for rescuing five people from burning car on A38

Two off-duty firefighters were recognised for bravery after rescuing five unconscious people, including a six-year-old child, from a burning car following a crash on the A38 in Devon.

On June 21, 2021, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Watch Manager Ed Durante was driving off duty when a car in front of him lost control and struck a barrier.

Mr Durante, who was also a trained paramedic, stopped and ran towards the vehicle, where a fire had already started in the engine compartment.

Five people trapped inside

All five occupants were unconscious.

Mr Durante opened the driver’s door and pulled the driver from the car as smoke and flames began spreading into the vehicle.

The front passenger door was jammed, forcing him to pull a woman across the centre console and out through the driver’s side.

Off-duty Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service firefighter Craig Jones then stopped to help.

Mr Jones reached into the rear of the vehicle and pulled a six-year-old child to safety before providing first aid.

Fire rapidly engulfed the vehicle

Mr Durante returned to the car and, with help from another person at the scene, rescued a rear passenger.

Despite the fire spreading across much of the vehicle, he went back inside again to free another young man, releasing his seatbelt before pulling him across the seat and through the only rear door that remained accessible.

The casualties were moved away from the vehicle because of the growing fire and leaking fuel.

Moments later, the car was completely engulfed and was destroyed before the first fire engine arrived.

Mr Durante and Mr Jones, working alongside off-duty medical staff, treated the injured occupants until ambulances reached the scene.

Some of those involved suffered life-changing injuries.

Queen’s Commendation for Bravery

Both men were later awarded the Queen’s Commendation for Bravery as part of the final Civilian Gallantry List approved by Queen Elizabeth II.

The official citation stated that, without their swift actions, it was highly likely that people would have died.