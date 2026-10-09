Four arrested after man shot in Swanley

Four men have been arrested after a man in his 20s was shot in Swanley.

Kent Police was called to Acacia Walk at around 8.50pm on Thursday, October 8, following reports of a serious assault.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and found a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Four men arrested

Two men were arrested later on Thursday evening and remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Police confirmed that two further men were arrested on Friday, October 9, in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector Paul Diddams said officers remained at the scene and cordons were still in place while the investigation continued.

He said police believe those involved are known to one another, and the incident is being treated as isolated.

CCTV and dashcam appeal

Additional patrols are being carried out in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 08-1577.