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SCHOOL EVACUATED New Forest school closes after pupil taken to hospital following medical emergency.

New Forest school closes after pupil taken to hospital following medical emergency.

A New Forest school has closed for the day after a pupil suffered a medical emergency and was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to Noadswood School in Dibden Purlieu on Friday morning.

Staff provided first aid to the pupil until paramedics arrived.

The pupil was then taken to hospital for further care.

School closes to support staff

Deputy headteacher Matthew Hewitt said:

“There was a medical emergency at the school this morning involving one pupil. The emergency services were called, and staff provided first aid support until they arrived.

“The pupil has been taken to hospital for further care.”

The school was subsequently closed to allow support to be provided to staff involved in responding to the incident.

Mr Hewitt added:

“The school has closed in order to support staff who were involved, and we would like to recognise the excellent conduct of the pupils who were kept safely in classrooms while staff and medical services dealt with such a distressing incident.”

No further details have been released about the pupil’s condition or the nature of the medical emergency.

 

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