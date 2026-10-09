Bournemouth abuser jailed for nine years after fleeing to Thailand

A Bournemouth man who subjected his former partner to a sustained campaign of domestic abuse before fleeing to Thailand has been jailed for nine years and four months.

Nicholas Cash, 26, carried out months of violence and controlling behaviour against Olivia Croft, including locking her inside their home, monitoring her phone and social media use and preventing her from wearing make-up.

He also repeatedly shot her with a BB gun, slashed her face with broken glass and forced tablets into her mouth, causing her to overdose.

Pet killed during campaign of abuse

The court heard Cash also killed one of Ms Croft’s pets by flushing it down a toilet.

The abuse continued for around 10 months before she went to police.

Cash later fled to Thailand with another partner and their newborn child before he was due to appear in court in 2022.

He remained overseas for around three years before being arrested by Thai authorities following efforts to locate him internationally.

Convicted in his absence

While Cash was abroad, he was convicted in his absence of controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and administering a poisonous or noxious substance with intent.

He spent around nine months in custody in Thailand while extradition arrangements were completed before being returned to the UK in September.

At Bournemouth Crown Court, his barrister said Cash had fled because he was frightened of going to prison and described the decision as an impulsive attempt to avoid dealing with the consequences of his actions.

Nine-year sentence

Cash was jailed for eight years for the domestic abuse offences.

A further 16 months were imposed for breaching bail conditions and a suspended sentence relating to offences against another victim.

The combined sentence is nine years and four months.