Man seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run in Waltham Abbey

A man has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury following a suspected hit-and-run in Waltham Abbey.

Emergency services were called to Plantagenet Place on Thursday evening after reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The man was taken to hospital with what police described as a serious leg injury.

Police appeal for witnesses

Essex Police is investigating the circumstances of the collision and is appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

Local residents reported a significant police presence in the town centre area, including forensic officers and a police helicopter.

Claims circulating locally that the incident involved a murder are not supported by the information currently available.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected hit-and-run, and there has been no confirmation that the injured man has died.