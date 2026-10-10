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POPULAR LAD Tributes paid to popular Bradford man John Walker

Tributes paid to popular Bradford man John Walker

Tributes have been paid following the death of popular Bradford man John Walker.

News of his death has prompted messages from friends and people who knew him, with many remembering him fondly and offering condolences to his family.

One tribute described John as someone who would probably have laughed at the attention surrounding the news of his passing.

It said:

“Back in my 20s, I had a lot of time for him. He was someone I remember fondly, and it’s always sad to hear news like this about someone you knew.

“Knowing John, he’ll probably be laughing at all the attention he’s getting today and wondering what all the fuss is about.

“Gone far too soon, John. Rest in peace, mate.”

The tribute added that thoughts were with John’s family, friends and everyone who knew him.

No further details surrounding his death have been confirmed.

 

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