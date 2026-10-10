Window cleaners rescued from 15th floor after cradle fails in Southwark

Two window cleaners have been rescued from the 15th floor of a building in Southwark after their cleaning cradle malfunctioned.

London Fire Brigade was called to Blackfriars Road at 5.22pm after the two men became trapped at height.

Crews from Dowgate were sent to the scene along with a 64-metre turntable ladder from Old Kent Road.

Rescued using a 64-metre turntable ladder

Firefighters used the specialist aerial appliance to reach the stranded men and bring them safely back to ground level.

The incident was under control by 6.15pm.

Both men were assessed by London Ambulance Service crews at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“Thankfully no one was hurt, and the men were rescued safely and quickly.

“This is a great example of how the Brigade uses its specialist equipment to meet the challenges of London’s built environment.”

Tallest aerial appliance in Europe

The Brigade’s 64-metre turntable ladder is capable of reaching heights of around 20 storeys and includes an onboard lift which can be used for rescues where conditions allow.

It can also be used to deliver water at height and provide an elevated observation platform to help crews assess developing incidents.

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