Trump says Russia will supply millions of tons of diesel after Putin call

US President Donald Trump says Russia has agreed to supply millions of tons of diesel to American and global markets following a telephone call with Vladimir Putin.

Trump said more than 300,000 tons of diesel would be released immediately, followed by another 500,000 tons during November and a further one million tons shortly afterwards.

He said Russia would then supply an additional three million tons “within a short period of time”, taking the announced total to more than 4.8 million tons. AP News

Trump says deal will help bring diesel prices down

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described his discussion with the Russian president as “highly successful” and said the additional supply was intended to ease pressure on diesel prices.

The announcement comes as the White House has been taking separate action to tackle rising diesel costs in the United States.

Earlier this week, Trump signed an executive order allowing temporary relief around the use and taxation of dyed diesel, with the administration citing restricted global supply and higher prices affecting farmers and truckers. The White House

Significant shift in US-Russia energy policy

The Russian diesel announcement represents a notable shift following recent US sanctions targeting Russia and its energy sector.

Associated Press reports the move would allow substantial volumes of Russian diesel back into international markets despite the administration’s recent efforts to increase economic pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Further details about how the deliveries will be made, their destinations and the commercial terms of the arrangement have not yet been announced.