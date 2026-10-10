Disney Wish diverts after abandoned boat spotted at sea

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish reportedly altered course after an apparently abandoned boat was spotted drifting alone at sea.

Passengers said the captain announced that the cruise ship would investigate the vessel after it was sighted during the voyage.

Footage shared on social media appears to show the small craft sitting unattended in open water as the Disney ship approached.

It is not currently clear who owned the boat, how long it had been adrift or whether anyone had been aboard.

There has also been no confirmed information at this stage indicating that anyone was missing or required rescue.

Disney Wish is currently operating short cruises from Port Canaveral in Florida to destinations in the Bahamas, including Nassau and Disney’s private island destinations. Cruise Timetables

The circumstances surrounding the abandoned vessel have not yet been independently confirmed by Disney Cruise Line or maritime authorities.