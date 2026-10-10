Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes in field near Guildford

A man in his 70s has died after a light aircraft crashed into a field near Guildford.

Surrey Police was called shortly after 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 6, following reports that an aircraft had come down in Worplesdon.

The crash happened in a field north of Gravetts Lane, close to Worplesdon Road.

Emergency crews from Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended alongside police.

The pilot, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

AAIB investigation

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been established.

Surrey Police said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch will carry out an investigation into what happened.

A police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, the pilot of the aircraft, a man in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the location.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash will be carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.”