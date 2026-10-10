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BACK BEHIND BARS Early release prisoner commits 11 offences in five days after leaving HMP Wandsworth

Early release prisoner commits 11 offences in five days after leaving HMP Wandsworth

A prolific offender released early from HMP Wandsworth has been sent back to prison after committing 11 offences in just five days.

Michael Bogle, 38, was among around 700 prisoners released on October 1 under the Government’s early release scheme, introduced to ease pressure on overcrowded prisons in England and Wales.

But within hours of leaving jail, Bogle had begun stealing from supermarkets again.

He has now been sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting further shoplifting offences and breaches of court orders.

More than 100 previous offences

Bogle, from Brent in north-west London, has an extensive criminal record involving more than 100 offences and has previously been jailed on several occasions.

His previous convictions include theft-related offences and indecent exposure, and he is a registered sex offender.

Before his latest release, he had served 78 days in custody after breaching a 32-week suspended sentence for shoplifting.

Reoffending began on day of release

Shortly after leaving HMP Wandsworth on October 1, Bogle stole laundry products worth £22 from a Sainsbury’s store in Brent.

Further thefts followed over the next several days, with supermarkets across north-west London targeted.

Police said some of the stolen goods included washing powder and laundry detergent, while Bogle also entered premises from which he had been banned under an existing criminal behaviour order.

In one series of offences, he stole laundry detergent worth more than £140.

CCTV footage was used to identify his movements before officers launched an operation to locate and arrest him.

Met officer criticises speed of reoffending

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said:

“While it is not surprising that someone with this history went on to reoffend, the speed with which he did so, and the impact on frontline policing, is astonishing.”

Bogle had spoken to reporters after his release and backed the early release scheme, also saying he believed GPS tagging was preferable to prison.

He acknowledged at the time that there was a possibility he could shoplift again.

Within days, he was back in custody.

 

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